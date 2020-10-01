Major shareholder announcement – NOVO HOLDINGS A/S

Company announcement 16-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth has been informed that

NOVO HOLDINGS A/S has reduced his holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,455,584 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.79% of the total nominal share capital and voting rights in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.



