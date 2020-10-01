Shoe Carnival Raises more than $400k in ‘Round Up at the Register’ Support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The campaign began in July to help alleviate the national coin shortage and continued through September to support Pediatric Cancer Awareness month. Customers who chose to donate were able to round up their in-store purchase total to the next dollar amount.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) (the “Company”) a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, announced today that in its inaugural ‘Round Up at the Register’ event, Shoe Carnival raised more than $400k to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“Shoe Carnival proudly supports the mission of St. Jude in the fight to end pediatric cancer,” said Shoe Carnival Vice Chairman & CEO Cliff Sifford. “Thanks to the generous efforts of our customers and associates, Shoe Carnival was able to donate several times the goal we had set out to raise for St. Jude. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the gracious donations from individuals around the country.”

All proceeds raised during the ten-week campaign will be donated to St. Jude to help support patients and their families.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of September 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

