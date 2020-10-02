Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

“The Company plans to communicate more effectively with shareholders on an ongoing basis in order to supply relevant company information,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square. “With portfolio companies that are fast-paced and growing rapidly, we thought it prudent to communicate more regularly with our investor base,” added Mr. Tejani.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), today announced that it has implemented an expanded shareholder communications initiative to provide greater transparency into the Company's business plans and growth strategy.

As part of its multi-channel approach, Victory Square presented at the LD 500 Virtual Conference hosted by LD Micro on September 2nd, will be presenting at the Proactive One2One Investor Forum on October 27th, and has engaged Electrik Dojo, LLC to increase brand visibility and to deliver pertinent company information via email communications, websites and other digital resources through authorized content publishers in the United States.

1. On September 22, 2020, the Company became aware of promotional activities that included email communications attached to a published article about the Company sent by Electrik Dojo, LLC. The promotional activities did not have an effect on the trading activity of the Company’s security.

2. Neither the Company nor its officers were involved in the content creation or the distribution of the promotional content. The information was taken from the company's press releases and investor presentation deck. The Company provided payment for services only. The company had no editorial control over third party’s content.

3. Statements made in the promotional materials are not materially false and/or misleading.

4. After inquiry of management, no directors, the Company, or its officers have not sold nor purchased the Company’s securities within the past 90 days. As per announcement on September 9th, 2020, A large shareholder sold Common Shares of Victory Square Technologies.

5. Electrik Dojo, LLC is the third party provider engaged by the Company to provide marketing or other related services including the promotion of the Company from September 15, 2020 to October 15, 2020. In 2019, the Company also worked with a third party provider, NativeAds Inc. in October 2019 for marketing services.