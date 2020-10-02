 

Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 01:00  |  83   |   |   

Not for distribution to Canadian Newswire Services or for Dissemination in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), today announced that it has implemented an expanded shareholder communications initiative to provide greater transparency into the Company's business plans and growth strategy.

“The Company plans to communicate more effectively with shareholders on an ongoing basis in order to supply relevant company information,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square. “With portfolio companies that are fast-paced and growing rapidly, we thought it prudent to communicate more regularly with our investor base,” added Mr. Tejani.

As part of its multi-channel approach, Victory Square presented at the LD 500 Virtual Conference hosted by LD Micro on September 2nd, will be presenting at the Proactive One2One Investor Forum on October 27th, and has engaged Electrik Dojo, LLC to increase brand visibility and to deliver pertinent company information via email communications, websites and other digital resources through authorized content publishers in the United States.

1. On September 22, 2020, the Company became aware of promotional activities that included email communications attached to a published article about the Company sent by Electrik Dojo, LLC. The promotional activities did not have an effect on the trading activity of the Company’s security.

2. Neither the Company nor its officers were involved in the content creation or the distribution of the promotional content. The information was taken from the company's press releases and investor presentation deck. The Company provided payment for services only. The company had no editorial control over third party’s content.

3. Statements made in the promotional materials are not materially false and/or misleading.

4. After inquiry of management, no directors, the Company, or its officers have not sold nor purchased the Company’s securities within the past 90 days. As per announcement on September 9th, 2020, A large shareholder sold Common Shares of Victory Square Technologies.

5. Electrik Dojo, LLC is the third party provider engaged by the Company to provide marketing or other related services including the promotion of the Company from September 15, 2020 to October 15, 2020. In 2019, the Company also worked with a third party provider, NativeAds Inc. in October 2019 for marketing services.

Seite 1 von 4
Victory Square Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
Cargotec and Konecranes to Merge Creating a Global Leader in Sustainable Material Flow
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Ein Victory Square Technologies Portfoliounternehmen geht eine Vertriebs- und Testvereinbarung mit der kanadischen Polizeivereinigung ein, um über 60.000 Mitgliedern in Kanada die Safetest Covid-19-Test Kits und Vor-Ort-Testdienste zur Verfügung zu stelle
30.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into a Distribution & Testing Agreement With the Canadian Police Association to Provide Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits & On-Site Testing Services to Over 60,000 Members in Canada
28.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfoliounternehmen erhält von der nordamerikanischen Firma TM Safety Supplies Company eine Bestellung für Covid-19 Testing Kits
28.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits from North America’s TM Safety Supplies Company
25.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Acquires Brazilian Manufacturing & Laboratory Facility to Increase Production of its Covid-19 Testing Products by an additional 4,000,000 Units in Brazil
23.09.20
Victory Square Health kündigt eine Aktualisierung zur einer vorherigen Pressemitteilung an
23.09.20
Victory Square Health Announces Update to Previous News Release
21.09.20
Victory Square Health gibt ein Update zum Fortschritt bei der Entwicklung seines Covid-19-Tests
21.09.20
Victory Square Health Provides a Progress Update on its Covid-19 Test
21.09.20
Victory Square liefert Unternehmens-Update bezüglich der hervorragenden Performance seiner Portfolio-Unternehmen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
226
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest