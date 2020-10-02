 

Sirios Resources Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 6th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 15:38  |  28   |   |   

Sirios Resources Inc. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI), based in Montreal, focused on mining exploration gold projects in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, with its flagship project Cheechoo, announces today that Dominique Doucet, CEO and founder, will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences on October 6th.

Date: Tuesday, October 6th   
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/32Nlckl

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recently, Sirios Resources announced the remaining assay results of the drilling campaign completed in March on the Cheechoo gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The results, just like the previous ones, are promising: 10.3 g/t Au over 12.1 m and 19.5 g/t Au over 7.5 m outside of the resources estimate at Cheechoo. The first resource estimate of the Cheechoo project, published in December 2019 and based on an open-pit model, resulted in an inferred resource of 1.6 million ounces of gold hosted in 71.0 million tonnes, at an average grade of 0.69 grams of gold per tonne, with a waste to ore strip ratio of 1.1: 1. All Cheechoo press releases can be consulted here.

About Sirios Resources
Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Sirios focuses mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery while actively exploring the auriferous potential of its other properties.

About the Cheechoo property
Sirios’ 100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Newmont’s Éléonore gold mine. The property contains the Cheechoo deposit with its maiden NI43-101 resource estimate of 1.6 million ounces gold with a strong potential of increase.

About Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:
Sirios Resources
Dominique Doucet
CEO and Founder
(514) 918-2867
ddoucet@sirios.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Sirios Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider
Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Sirios intersects 10.3 g/t Au over 2.9 m on the Aquilon gold property, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
11
Sirios Resources Inc, beginnt nun die Party?