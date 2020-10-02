Key Note: The Cloud Infrastructure Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 198 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the given forecast period.

Source: Sep 29, 2020 (Heraldkeepers) -- The market growth is mainly due to the growing deployment of new cloud infrastructure setups as well as upgrading of existing cloud infrastructure setups to meet the increasing demand. The cloud infrastructure markets are primarily focused in North America and Western European regions. There has been rapid growth to some extent in Asia-Pacific region in the last two to three years.

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-cloud-infrastructure- ...

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG): A leader in Cloud and Mobility applications for contactless business process applications explains the company’s deployment strategy by enabling its technology portfolio across multiple Cloud Providers (AWS, Azure, Google) to enable faster deployments and channeling larger networks of distributers including consultants throughout multiple markets globally.

CEO Massimo Barone states, “Our advantage as a leader in Cloud and Mobility applications stems from our investments in developing a world class portfolio of Fintech, PayTech & Enterprise suites of ready-to-deploy solutions bundled with Cloud infrastructure of preference. We focus on a growth strategy on these same network partners, distributers, and resellers which require Business Solutions to fill the need for Digital Transformation solutions.”

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

