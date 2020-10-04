The board resolved on 2 October 2020 to replace a combined total of 25,962,800 incentive SRs from the incentive plans for 2016, 2017 or 2018, by the same number of Replacement SRs under the Company’s 2020 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan. The outstanding number of SRs will remain unchanged at 55,993,593.

The annual general meeting of IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 May 2020 authorized that employees and individual contractors in IDEX who held incentive subscription rights under the Company’s incentive subscription rights programs 2016, 2017 and/or 2018 (Existing SRs), could receive replacement subscription rights (Replacement SRs) the against waiver of the Existing SRs.

According to the resolution by the annual general meeting, the exercise price of the Replacement SRs is NOK 1.71 per share, and 1/3 of the Replacement SRs vest on 15 April 2021, 2022 and 2023. All replacement SRs expire on 15 May 2025.

The following primary insiders participated in the SR exchange program:

CTO Anthony Eaton waived 1,125,000 Existing SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Eaton holds 181,041 shares and 1,452,800 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

VP Finance Erling Svela waived 439,300 Existing SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Svela will holds 230,167 shares and 1,061,200 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

EVP Advanced Technology and Strategy Stan Swearingen waived 6,815,000 Existing SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Swearingen holds 1,118,464 shares and 8,015,900 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

Board member Lawrence John Ciaccia, in his capacity as adviser to the company, waived 600,000 Replacement SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Ciaccia holds 121,563 shares and 600,000 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

