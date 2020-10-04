 

IDEX Biometrics Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2020, 23:17  |  43   |   |   

The annual general meeting of IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 May 2020 authorized that employees and individual contractors in IDEX who held incentive subscription rights under the Company’s incentive subscription rights programs 2016, 2017 and/or 2018 (Existing SRs), could receive replacement subscription rights (Replacement SRs) the against waiver of the Existing SRs.

The board resolved on 2 October 2020 to replace a combined total of 25,962,800 incentive SRs from the incentive plans for 2016, 2017 or 2018, by the same number of Replacement SRs under the Company’s 2020 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan. The outstanding number of SRs will remain unchanged at 55,993,593.

According to the resolution by the annual general meeting, the exercise price of the Replacement SRs is NOK 1.71 per share, and 1/3 of the Replacement SRs vest on 15 April 2021, 2022 and 2023. All replacement SRs expire on 15 May 2025.

The following primary insiders participated in the SR exchange program:

CTO Anthony Eaton waived 1,125,000 Existing SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Eaton holds 181,041 shares and 1,452,800 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

VP Finance Erling Svela waived 439,300 Existing SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Svela will holds 230,167 shares and 1,061,200 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

EVP Advanced Technology and Strategy Stan Swearingen waived 6,815,000 Existing SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Swearingen holds 1,118,464 shares and 8,015,900 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

Board member Lawrence John Ciaccia, in his capacity as adviser to the company, waived 600,000 Replacement SRs, and received the same number of Replacement SRs. After the transaction, Mr. Ciaccia holds 121,563 shares and 600,000 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger.  We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


IDEX Biometrics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio Fingerprint Sensors and Biometric Solutions
21.09.20
Presentation material – IDEX Biometrics at ABG Sundal Collier 18 Sep 2020
08.09.20
IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Card Manufacturer for Delivery in 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
13
biometrische Zahlungskarte