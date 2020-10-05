 

CN Grain Movement Seven Months of Record Movement in a Row

05.10.2020   

CN’s People and Grain Farmers Deliver Strong Start to Crop Year

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the North American economy continues its recovery, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that its people moved 7.76 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain in the third quarter of 2020 and that September marked the seventh straight month in a row of record grain movements, supporting Canadian grain farmers and the grain supply chain.

In August, CN moved over 2.43 MMT of Canadian grain compared to the previous record of 2.31 MMT set in 2014 and over 2.81 MMT in September compared to the previous record of 2.6 MMT set in 2016. This performance follows five record months in March, April, May, June, and July.

“CN’s people are truly essential, they move the economy. I am proud of them and of the critical services they are providing, especially in these challenging times. The collaboration at all levels, from Prairie grain farmers, to British Columbia coastal terminal operators has been exemplary. Grain demand is enabling the return to active employment of many of our people and with the addition of 1,500 new locally-built, high capacity grain cars, the CN ONE TEAM looks forward to breaking more records.”

  • JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“Harvest conditions have been very good so far. Demand for Canadian grain is currently strong across global markets. CN will continue to enable our customers’ supply chains to get our natural resources to world markets.”

  • Allen Foster, Vice President of Bulk at CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

