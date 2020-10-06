 

QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 12:30  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to announce it is increasing its drilling plans to more than 45,000 metres, from 35,000m, by year end, and is pleased to provide an update on its current exploration activities. QMX continues to be extremely active with four drill rigs on three different projects located on its nearly 200 km2 Val d’Or Camp property located east of the city of Val d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec (Figure 2).

Highlights include:

  • At least 45,000m will be drilled before the end of 2020, up from 35,000m.
  • New 9,000m exploration program west of New Louvre and to the south of the Bonnefond deposit.
  • A 4,000m deep exploration program on the Bonnefond intrusive to follow up on recently released deep target zone.
  • 8,500m to be drilled on the River Target Expanding the initial 5,500m program.
  • Commenced a 3,000m reconnaissance drilling program on the Poulmaque area.
  • Planning a 35,000m winter drilling program on the East Zone focusing on the Bevcon intrusive and the 5km trend between Bonnefond and Bevcon.

We are delighted to report our recent exploration successes,” says Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration of QMX, “and are looking forward to our increased exploration program for the rest of this anomalous year. We have identified the targets and designed the programs to both expand Bonnefond, our flagship project, and add more substance to our other target areas.’’

Following on very successful results throughout 2020, QMX is increasing its drilling plans for the year to over 45,000m, from 35,000m. Focus will remain on growing the Bonnefond deposit on the eastern side of the property and drilling the River and Poulmaque targets on the Bourlamaque Zone.

QMX is currently operating four drill rigs with two in the Bonnefond deposit area, one on the River target and one in the Poulmaque area (Figure 1).

Figure 1: QMX 2020 Drill Target Areas
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b811e762-7f3a-482e ...

Bonnefond Deposit – Expanding in all directions

Early in 2020, all drilling efforts were focused on QMX’s most advanced project, the Bonnefond deposit, in order to expand and upgrade the initial 2019 resource. Once the infill drilling campaign within the intrusive was completed, 2 drill rigs were mobilized to test Bonnefond’s extent in all directions. To date this effort indicates that Bonnefond extends to the South, West and East and also at depth. A 10,000m exploration program was recently completed to the north of the intrusive and is awaiting assay results.

Seite 1 von 5
QMX Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
QMX Gold Continues to Expand Bonnefond Deposit Including 1.7 g/t Gold Over 78.5m and 40.5 g/t Gold Over 2.0m

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
110
QMX Gold ein Wert mit Zukunft ?!