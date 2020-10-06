QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to announce it is increasing its drilling plans to more than 45,000 metres, from 35,000m, by year end, and is pleased to provide an update on its current exploration activities. QMX continues to be extremely active with four drill rigs on three different projects located on its nearly 200 km 2 Val d’Or Camp property located east of the city of Val d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec (Figure 2).

At least 45,000 m wi ll be drilled before the end of 2020 , up from 35,000m .

N ew 9,000m exploration program west of New Louvre an d to the south of the Bonnefond deposit .

A 4,000m deep exploration program on the Bonnefond intrusive to follow up on recently released deep target zone .

8 ,500m to be drilled on the River Target – Expanding the initial 5,5 00m program.

Commenced a 3,000 m reconnaissance drilling program on th e Poulmaque area.

Planning a 35,000m winter drilling program on the East Zone focusing on the Bevcon intrusive and the 5km trend between Bonnefond and Bevcon.

“We are delighted to report our recent exploration successes,” says Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration of QMX, “and are looking forward to our increased exploration program for the rest of this anomalous year. We have identified the targets and designed the programs to both expand Bonnefond, our flagship project, and add more substance to our other target areas.’’

Following on very successful results throughout 2020, QMX is increasing its drilling plans for the year to over 45,000m, from 35,000m. Focus will remain on growing the Bonnefond deposit on the eastern side of the property and drilling the River and Poulmaque targets on the Bourlamaque Zone.

QMX is currently operating four drill rigs with two in the Bonnefond deposit area, one on the River target and one in the Poulmaque area (Figure 1).

Figure 1: QMX 2020 Drill Target Areas

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b811e762-7f3a-482e ...

Bonnefond Deposit – Expanding in all directions

Early in 2020, all drilling efforts were focused on QMX’s most advanced project, the Bonnefond deposit, in order to expand and upgrade the initial 2019 resource. Once the infill drilling campaign within the intrusive was completed, 2 drill rigs were mobilized to test Bonnefond’s extent in all directions. To date this effort indicates that Bonnefond extends to the South, West and East and also at depth. A 10,000m exploration program was recently completed to the north of the intrusive and is awaiting assay results.