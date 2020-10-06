MobileIron , (NASDAQ: MOBL), the mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise, today announced the results of a new study, which revealed that more than 80% of global employees do not want to return to the office full-time, despite one in three (30%) employees claiming that being isolated from their team was the biggest hindrance to productivity during lockdown.

The traditional office environment has transformed to an ‘Everywhere Enterprise,’ in which employees, IT infrastructures and customers are everywhere – and mobile devices provide access to everything. Organizations must urgently secure users, devices, apps and services across the Everywhere Enterprise. (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly changed the way people work and accelerated the already growing remote work trend. This has also created new security challenges for IT departments, as employees are increasingly using their own personal devices to access corporate data and services. Adding to the challenges posed by the new “Everywhere Enterprise” – in which employees, IT infrastructures, and customers are everywhere – is the fact that employees are not prioritizing security. The study found that one-third of workers (33%) consider IT security to be a low priority.

The current distributed remote work environment has also triggered a new threat landscape, with malicious actors increasingly targeting mobile devices with phishing attacks. These attacks range from basic to sophisticated and are likely to succeed, with many employees unaware of how to identify and avoid a phishing attack. The study revealed that 43% of global employees are not sure what a phishing attack is.

“Mobile devices are everywhere and have access to practically everything, yet most employees have inadequate mobile security measures in place, enabling hackers to have a heyday,” said Brian Foster, SVP Product Management, MobileIron. “Hackers know that people are using their loosely secured mobile devices more than ever before to access corporate data, and increasingly targeting them with phishing attacks. Every company needs to implement a mobile-centric security strategy that prioritizes user experience and enables employees to maintain maximum productivity on any device, anywhere, without compromising personal privacy.”