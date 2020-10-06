 

MakerBot Expands Composite Materials Offering with Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 16:04  |  53   |   |   

MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing and subsidiary of Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), today announces the expansion of its materials offering with Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber, adding another composite to the company’s growing materials portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005775/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The MakerBot Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber material can be printed on the MakerBot METHOD and MakerBot METHOD X 3D printers using the MakerBot Composite Extruder as well as on the METHOD Carbon Fiber Edition 3D printers. The Composite Extruder features hardened metal drive gears, a metal filament switch, and an interchangeable hardened steel nozzle, which is designed to enable METHOD printers to print high-performance materials. The materials for the METHOD series are designed to enable engineers to print for a broad range of applications from prototypes to production-ready parts.

MakerBot’s Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber demonstrates strong physical and thermal properties, and can be used to print metal replacement parts in some applications. It is a resilient carbon fiber-reinforced nylon optimized for high strength and stiffness.

The MakerBot Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber utilizes a nylon 12 base polymer, and is able to absorb less moisture than nylon 6/66. As a result, it retains more of its performance in the presence of moisture. Nylon 12 carbon fiber is designed to deliver a smooth carbon fiber 3D printing experience and achieve consistent performance in any environment. For applications that require parts to hold their form with minimal flex, such as automotive brackets or inspection gauges, nylon carbon fiber offers a tensile modulus of 6000 MPa, underscoring its high stiffness1. The material is ideal for functional prototyping and lightweight tooling applications in aerospace, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

“Composite materials are ideal for a range of engineering applications. The MakerBot Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber, in particular, offers manufacturers a cost-effective and lightweight alternative to metal 3D printing due to its high dimensional stability and excellent resistance to cracking under stress,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “By expanding the material options available for use with the METHOD 3D printers, we are providing more opportunities for users to explore new applications.”

Seite 1 von 3
Stratasys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
New MakerBot Report Reveals 74% of Companies Plan to Invest in 3D Printing in 2021
17.09.20
Team Penske and Stratasys Extend Technical Partnership to Bring 3D Printing Performance to NASCAR and INDYCAR Racing
17.09.20
Polymaker Qualifies New Industrial Polycarbonate Materials for MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.20
166
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??