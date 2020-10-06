 

World of Hyatt Continues to Lead With Care by Providing Members Increased Flexibility and Rewarding Offers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 16:40  |  28   |   |   

As the travel industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, World of Hyatt remains committed to advancing care by extending several benefits for all members globally, giving them increased flexibility and peace of mind during this challenging time. Further, with the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion, members have the most rewarding opportunity yet to accelerate point earnings and boost tier status when they start traveling again.

“We are actively listening to member feedback and understand their need to have peace of mind when booking travel, and because of this, our adjusted policies and generous promotions ensure members can continue to enjoy a rewarding experience with us,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “We’re providing members with increased flexibility and even more time to enjoy well-earned rewards. Plus, members can now benefit from our most rewarding global promotion."

Extending World of Hyatt loyalty benefits

Earlier this year, Hyatt led the way by providing a flexible cancellation policy for guests, as well as extended elite-tier status and other loyalty benefits for all World of Hyatt members. To give members one less thing to worry about during this challenging time, World of Hyatt will further extend the following benefits for all members globally:

  • More time to use points: World of Hyatt is suspending the forfeiture of points through June 30, 2021. As a reminder, the general policy is that points do not expire, but they will be forfeited if a member’s account is inactive for 24 months.
  • More time to use earned awards:
    • Awards with 2020 Expiration: All unused Free Night, Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 will be extended to December 31, 2021.
    • Awards with 2021 Expiration: All unused Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards with February 28, 2021 expiration dates will be extended to December 31, 2021. In addition, all unused Free Night awards that were earned in 2020 with 2021 expiration dates will be extended to December 31, 2021.

Providing increased flexibility with award chart updates

Seite 1 von 4
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Hyatt Announces Openings of New U.S. Hotels: Grand Hyatt Nashville, Hotel Kansas City and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia
01.10.20
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport Officially Open
10.09.20
Leading Wellbeing Brand Exhale Teams up With Amazon for the Launch of Amazon Halo