World of Hyatt Continues to Lead With Care by Providing Members Increased Flexibility and Rewarding Offers
As the travel industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, World of Hyatt remains committed to advancing care by extending several benefits for all members globally, giving them increased flexibility and peace of mind during this challenging time. Further, with the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion, members have the most rewarding opportunity yet to accelerate point earnings and boost tier status when they start traveling again.
“We are actively listening to member feedback and understand their need to have peace of mind when booking travel, and because of this, our adjusted policies and generous promotions ensure members can continue to enjoy a rewarding experience with us,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “We’re providing members with increased flexibility and even more time to enjoy well-earned rewards. Plus, members can now benefit from our most rewarding global promotion."
Extending World of Hyatt loyalty benefits
Earlier this year, Hyatt led the way by providing a flexible cancellation policy for guests, as well as extended elite-tier status and other loyalty benefits for all World of Hyatt members. To give members one less thing to worry about during this challenging time, World of Hyatt will further extend the following benefits for all members globally:
- More time to use points: World of Hyatt is suspending the forfeiture of points through June 30, 2021. As a reminder, the general policy is that points do not expire, but they will be forfeited if a member’s account is inactive for 24 months.
More time to use earned awards:
- Awards with 2020 Expiration: All unused Free Night, Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 will be extended to December 31, 2021.
- Awards with 2021 Expiration: All unused Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards with February 28, 2021 expiration dates will be extended to December 31, 2021. In addition, all unused Free Night awards that were earned in 2020 with 2021 expiration dates will be extended to December 31, 2021.
Providing increased flexibility with award chart updates
