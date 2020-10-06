World of Hyatt Continues to Lead With Care by Providing Members Increased Flexibility and Rewarding Offers

As the travel industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, World of Hyatt remains committed to advancing care by extending several benefits for all members globally, giving them increased flexibility and peace of mind during this challenging time. Further, with the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion, members have the most rewarding opportunity yet to accelerate point earnings and boost tier status when they start traveling again.

“We are actively listening to member feedback and understand their need to have peace of mind when booking travel, and because of this, our adjusted policies and generous promotions ensure members can continue to enjoy a rewarding experience with us,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “We’re providing members with increased flexibility and even more time to enjoy well-earned rewards. Plus, members can now benefit from our most rewarding global promotion."