Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) (the "Corporation" or "Ampco-Pittsburgh") announced today that it issued an open letter to its shareholders to thank those who participated in the recent equity rights offering and to clarify the terms of the Series A Warrants. The full text of the letter follows:

On behalf of the entire Corporation, I want to thank you for participating in our recent equity rights offering. As a result of your actions, we raised $19.3 million in gross proceeds, which adds immediate value to Ampco-Pittsburgh by strengthening our balance sheet, reducing our debts, and supporting capital expenditures that will make a difference to our long-term cost structure and profitability.

By selecting a rights offering process, we chose to prioritize you, our current shareholders, with the opportunity to maintain or increase ownership in the Corporation while providing us the capital to continue to improve and grow our business. We thank you for your very tangible support.

With the exercise of your rights, you received shares of AP common stock as well as Series A warrants to purchase new shares of AP common stock in the future. You may exercise each warrant for 0.4464 shares of AP common stock at an exercise price of $2.5668 per warrant, which equates to a value of ($2.5668/0.4464 =) $5.75 per whole common share.

Since warrants can be complex, we have prepared a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document to address common questions on interpreting and exercising your Series A warrants. This FAQ is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ampcopgh.com/investors/.

Again, we are very grateful for your continued support, and we are here to help with any issues the FAQ document does not address.

Sincerely yours,

J. Brett McBrayer

Chief Executive Officer

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

