Major Precious Metals Appoints Project Manager For Skaergaard Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. ("Major Precious Metals" or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. James (Jim) Sparling, MBA, P.Geo. as Project Manager for the Skaergaard Project (“Skaergaard”).



Mr. Sparling is a professional geologist (P.Geo.) with a B.Sc. Advanced Geology degree (1984) from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA (2003) from the Royal Roads University School of Business. He has over 30 years of experience in exploration management and surface and underground mining operations, including broad-based experience in base metals, gold and nickel exploration. Mr. Sparling worked as a Geophysical Crew Chief, Project Geologist, and Senior Exploration Geologist with HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay”) from 1994 to 2003 and from 2009 to 2011. He was part of the Hudbay exploration team that discovered four economic mineral deposits that were eventually placed into production including the 777 mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba that is still operating. These significant discoveries resulted in the Hudbay team being awarded the prestigious PDAC Bill Dennis Award for Canadian Discovery and Prospecting Success in 2001.