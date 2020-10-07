Oryx Gaming Content to be Added to Microgaming’s Platform

 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), has signed a distribution deal with Microgaming that will see ORYX’s content launched on the leading supplier’s aggregation platform. 

As part of the deal, ORYX’s RGS platform content featuring unique, proprietary and regionally customized games created by top development studios, including GAMOMAT, will be made available to Microgaming’s customers.

ORYX’s premium platform partner GAMOMAT offers over 100 titles exclusive to ORYX, specializing in unique in-game features and side-game jackpots that have proven to be extremely popular with players. Top-performing titles such as Crystal Ball, Fancy Fruits and Ramses Book will be made available on Microgaming’s platform.

Microgaming offers a leading content aggregation platform which provides operators with access to an extensive portfolio of premium content, supplied in more than 20 regulated global markets, enabling ORYX to significantly expand the reach of its games offering.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified and/or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.  

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Microgaming is one of the leading names in the industry and its aggregation platform features the best content on the market. We are delighted to now add our proprietary and exclusive games to its existing offering and to reach new audiences.”

Leon Thomas, Commercial Director at Microgaming, added: “Microgaming is delighted to partner with ORYX Gaming, who offer an extensive collection of engaging games from innovative and creative studios, such as German online premium game developer GAMOMAT. The addition of exciting titles from ORYX further diversifies our content offering for customers worldwide.”

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air
lina@squareintheair.com

For US investor inquiries, please contact:
Laine Yonker, Edison Group
+1-646-653-7035
lyonker@edisongroup.com


