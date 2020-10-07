SHARC Energy Offers Residents and Owners Unique Ability to Detect Presence of Virus Causing COVID-19 and other Diseases in Buildings

Using a small valve installed on the SHARC Energy PIRANHA HC wastewater recovery energy system, a building manager can easily collect a small sample of a building’s wastewater in seconds and send it out to a licensed facility for testing of the virus that causes COVID-19 outbreaks.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. ( CSE: SHRC ) ( FSE: IWIA ) ( OTCQB: INTWF ) (“ SHARC Energy ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce its wastewater energy systems can now be used to alert residents and owners if their building is a source of the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes outbreaks of COVID-19.

SHARC Energy is also pleased to announce that a residential complex in North Vancouver, British Columbia, now using one of the Company’s PIRANHA HC heat recovery units, will be taking a sample of its building’s wastewater and will send it out for independent testing, to ensure its residents are aware whether or not their building is exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

SHARC Energy has a unique ability in the industry to facilitate these COVID-19 early-warning alerts because it eliminates the need for a random test of what may be passing through a normal sewage line, which captures only a moment in time of the wastewater moving through a building.

Instead, SHARC Energy’s thermal-recovery technology collects all of a building’s wastewater in a completely sealed tank, and stores it for as long as 24 hours, ensuring a single sample will deliver a broad sample of a building’s total population, making it a more accurate method of testing for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in a building.

This is an important tool for health officials, business owners and residents to ensure they are free of the virus that causes COVID-19, but also to alert of potential hotspots and allow targeted and rapid testing when the virus causing the disease is detected in a building’s population.

“There isn’t another wastewater energy system that can facilitate the testing for SARS-CoV-2 in a building’s population like SHARC Energy can,” said Lynn Mueller. “You don’t have to climb down a manhole cover and take a sample and hope you did it at the right moment, an approach that doesn’t really offer an accurate sample. We collect all the wastewater over a 24-hour period in a sealed tank, which means we can supply a truly representative wastewater sample from a building for testing, so owners and residents can stay safe.”