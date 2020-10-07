 

CAVU Resources Introduces The Growing Together Academy, "The Most Exciting, Engaging and Innovative Online Education Platform Ever" on Week Four of "The Facts Series”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 21:45  |  29   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR) welcomes shareholders and those interested in learning more about CAVU Resources to participate in Week Four of "The Facts Series", Thursday, October 8th, at 4:00 pm EDT. 

On Week Four of "The Facts Series", Toi Hershman will share the vision for our unique, disruptive online Growing Together Academy educational platform. First, she will review the platform highlighting how it targets specific pain points of young families needing better educational solutions. Then, she will address how the curriculum engages both students and parents supporting parents throughout the journey along with their students. She will share our plan for student motivation incorporating famous child actors as instructors while highlighting the powerful advantage we have using Lightspeed VT proprietary technology providing an unparalleled solution to experiential interactive online learning.  Ms. Hershman will close, discussing revenue potential for student subscriptions along with upselling options for parents who wish to engage the learning process offline. 

"We have been so fortunate to have Toi Hershman as part of our team from day one.  This is a vision of many, and a true passion for some. She and the rest of our 'GTA' team have excelled at the highest levels and their passion, WOW... this is going to be exciting!" Bob Silver, CEO - CAVU Resources.

We invite all of our shareholders and those interested in learning more about The Growing Together Academy to participate in our call. Details below. 

Presented by Toi Hershman
Webex call-in details

The Facts Series, Week 4 - Growing Together Academy
Hosted by Toi Hershman

https://cavuresources.my.webex.com/cavuresources.my/j.php?MTID=mdb09dc ...
Thursday, Oct 8, 2020 4:00 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Meeting number: 126 508 7004
Password: rFyTddSq328 (73983377 for phones and video)

Join by video system
Dial 1265087004@webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone
+1-415-655-0001 US Toll
Access code: 126 508 7004

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

For more information on CAVU Resources "The Growing Together Academy" please email us at info@kushamerica.com.


Disclaimer

