 

EANS-Tip Announcement AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
AGRANA Report on the first half of 2020|21


The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 08.10.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2020_21/
AGRANA_Report_H1_2020_21_EN_WEB.pdf


Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Berlin, Wien, Frankfurt
language: English

ISIN: AT0000603709
Wertpapier


