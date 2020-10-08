 

Mimecast Announces Second Integration with Rapid7

Mimecast API Integration with Rapid7 InsightIDR SIEM Solution is Engineered to Improve Threat Detection and Response

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the availability of Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightIDR. Building on the successful Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightConnect integration, which more than 100 organizations currently leverage, this new integration is engineered to allow joint customers to ingest log data from Mimecast directly into InsightIDR to achieve a more comprehensive view of their security environments. Organizations will be able to detect, respond to, and remediate incidents faster and strengthen cyber resilience as a result.

“Collaboration between SIEM solutions and email platforms has become increasingly more important as security teams work to improve incident detection and speed of response,” said David Beaver, director of strategic alliances and partnerships at Rapid7. “Integrating Mimecast’s open API platform with our InsightIDR SIEM solution offers our joint customers the benefit of easily creating actionable alerts, providing them with a more holistic view of their security ecosystem and the ability to detect and remediate threats faster and more efficiently.”

To stay ahead of advanced threats, it is critical that email security data is communicating with other data sources, such as endpoint devices, internal network traffic, and web activity. Through this API integration, joint customers achieve greater visibility and centralized response, helping to lead to more efficient detection and response. Attacker behavior is constantly evolving, and unifying security data through integrations like Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightIDR helps organizations stay one step ahead.

“Email holds massive amounts of data and, when leveraged the right way, it can be a huge advantage to an organization’s security defense and response,” said Jules Martin, vice president of business development at Mimecast. “The amount of data needing to be processed can be overwhelming for teams lacking resources. Our Integration with Rapid7 InsightIDR is designed to allow joint customers to tap into their current security investments so they can reap the benefits of a connected security ecosystem. By harnessing the data via an open API, the integration is engineered to log relevant information to create actionable alerts for security teams. The result helps lead to faster response times and stronger cyber resilience.”

To learn more about Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightIDR visit here.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast social media resources:

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,100 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com 
617-393-7074

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries.  Rapid7 is a registered trademark of Rapid7 LLC. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.


Disclaimer

