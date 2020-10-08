PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. EDT to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.