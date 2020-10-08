 

Kaspien Named One of the Best Places to Work in Inland Northwest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien, Inc., formerly etailz, was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work Inland Northwest. The fourth annual list of the Best Places to Work Inland Northwest was created by the Journal of Business and Best Companies Group.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the Inland Northwest, benefiting the region’s economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 36 companies. Kaspien also made the list of Best Places to Work Inland Northwest in 2016 and 2018 (as etailz).

"We are honored to be a recipient of the Inland Northwest Best Places to Work Award, and it is a great milestone for the culture of our company,” said Lisa Wideman, Kaspien’s VP of Human Resources.

“At Kaspien, we believe our employees are our most valuable asset, therefore when we implement new programs, we think about our employees first. We encourage work-life integration through flexible work schedules, especially with what we are all experiencing in 2020, as well as flexible PTO for qualified employees. This allows our employees to take the time off they need.”

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity
  • Be a publicly or privately held business
  • Have a facility in the Inland Northwest region (Spokane, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties in Washington State; and Kootenai and Bonner counties in Idaho.)
  • Have a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees working in the Inland Northwest
  • Be in business a minimum of 1 year

Companies from across the region entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work Inland Northwest. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

In the past year, Kaspien has instituted many new employee engagement programs, such as a Charitable Contribution and Giving Committee. This committee is focused on giving back to our Spokane community, and is currently organizing a diaper drive for the local Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery after the committee became aware that the nursery was unable to host the annual diaper drive themselves due to COVID-19.

Kaspien also keeps employees engaged through monthly lunch and learns, which are now done virtually. “We have monthly lunch and learns where we showcase in-house experts that share the latest happenings on Amazon or bring an external speaker in to talk on important topics,” said Holly Johnson, Human Resources Generalist at Kaspien. “Moving to work from home, we knew we couldn’t lose these events, which our employees love so much. More than that, we knew this was a great opportunity to stay connected.”

Kaspien also continues to engage employees through fun events like the recently hosted virtual scavenger hunt. “The scavenger hunt included things both indoors and outdoors, like taking a photo in a sunflower field or sharing a photo of an art project/creation you made during quarantine,” said Johnson. “This gave our employees to take a chance to not only reconnect with one another but get outside (safely) and get the creativity flowing!”

For more information on the Best Places to Work Inland Northwest program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkINW.com.

About Kaspien 
Kaspien is a leading ecommerce growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, the Spokane-based company has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, Buck Knives, and ZippyPaws. Kaspien recently secured $25 million in funding from Encina Business Credit. For more information, visit kaspien.com.  

Katie Capka, Inbound Marketing Manager | Kaspien
Phone: 509.919.0213
Email: katiec@kaspien.com
Website: kaspien.com


Kaspien Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Kaspien Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results