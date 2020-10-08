Small Businesses Feel Biggest Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Small- and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. have demonstrated a disproportionate impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 43% surveyed reporting a significant to severe impact, according to findings from the CBIZ Main Street Index. The index found the majority (84%) of businesses surveyed realized some impact from the pandemic and corresponding economic slowdown. Notably, smaller businesses, those with 1-4 employees, were most severely affected by the pandemic. To help mitigate this impact, the majority of businesses surveyed in the index leveraged the Payroll Protection Program, and many sought extensions on existing payments.

The survey was conducted by CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 15, 2020. The data analyzes responses from over 1,600 businesses across the U.S. and within more than 30 industries.* The survey assessed a range of issues and challenges, including the pandemic’s impact on business health, sales and revenues, and staffing and headcount, as well as participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and anticipated challenges moving ahead.