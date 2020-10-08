 

Boku Launches Direct Carrier Billing with Riot Games in four Middle Eastern Markets

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, is pleased to launch direct carrier billing payment services for Riot Games in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan & Kuwait.

This partnership allows mobile subscribers across these four countries to make purchases in Riot Games’ famed “League of Legends” game with seamless & secure cardless payments.

This partnership unlocks local currency options for players in these countries for the first time. Direct carrier billing makes “League of Legends” more accessible in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan & Kuwait.

Fiona Clinton, Commercial Operations Manager, Riot Games commented, “Our focus is always to create the best gaming experience for our players. We hope that unlocking local currencies and carrier billing payments with Boku will allow players a more seamless way to get the content that they want so they can spend more time on the rift!"

Mark Stannard, Chief Business Officer for Payments, Boku, commented, “This collaboration with Riot Games is a promising achievement that extends the convenient and secure payments we have built together to a new region of the world. We are thrilled to enable gamers in these countries to enjoy ‘League of Legends’ without payments being a distraction.”

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”


ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Juniper Research Recognizes Boku with two ‘Future Digital Awards’
14.09.20
Boku adds eWallet Payments in South Korea for Global Video Games Partner