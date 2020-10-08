Anaplan Recognized as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions

Anaplan believes its recognition as an FP&A Solutions Leader validates its continuous, intelligence-driven forecasting and agile scenario modeling capabilities based on the most critical operating drivers that deliver financial success for individual business units, departments, and the overall organization.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions (FP&A) 1 for the fourth consecutive year. Gartner has positioned Anaplan as a Leader based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Anaplan provides a platform for business-run modeling and continuous planning, setting the stage for financial and operational plans to be successfully executed under various business conditions. Global enterprises, including Autodesk, Fortescue Metals Group, ServiceNow and UNUM, leverage Anaplan to model scenarios on a rolling basis and create more reliable forecasts based on real-time insights, external signals, and embedded intelligence. Connecting these models help CFOs anticipate performance gaps, identify topline revenue opportunities, manage costs and cash flow, and deliver insights that strengthen their position as a strategic partner to the business.

“We work in a high-speed environment at Autodesk, so our finance processes need to enable efficient, agile, analysis, and forecasting,” said Fabien Junod, Finance Solution Architect for Forecast & Planning, Autodesk. “Anaplan arms our finance team with access to company-wide data in real-time so they can manage budgets, adjust projections, and forecast outcomes quickly and strategically.”

Anaplan streamlines data aggregation and automates financial processes so FP&A teams can work from a single source of truth as they analyze data, model rapid scenarios, and develop forward-looking projections. With a real-time pulse on company-wide information, finance and business leaders can gauge performance daily and anticipate changes and their financial impacts so they can make more confident decisions to ensure their company’s strategic growth and financial resiliency.

“We are honored to once again be positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions,” said Sara Baxter-Orr, Global Lead, CFO Practice, Anaplan. “Today’s CFOs are relied upon to maintain the company’s financial health and take a significant role in the setting of the strategic direction, extending beyond the realm of traditional FP&A to ensure operations are linked to financial priorities. With Anaplan, CFOs can position finance and operational teams to have intelligence and agility at their fingertips to forecast continuously and model scenarios in real-time. As a result, CFOs can feel confident creating strategic plans that drive company-wide resilience and deliver enterprise financial success.”