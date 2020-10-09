Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl October 13-16

Aspira Women’s Health is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:30-11:55 am EST, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay. Registration to view a webcast of the presentation can be found at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37960

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13 th - 16 th , 2020.



Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

