Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of September 30th, 2020

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights As of September 30th, 2020 65,550,281 Number of theoretical voting rights:



98,348,242 Number of exercisable voting rights:

97,921,894 *

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.