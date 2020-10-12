Trex Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on November 2, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems, will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release on Monday, November 2, 2020, after the close of the U.S. market.

3Q20 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 3Q20 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

