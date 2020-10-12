SP Plus Corporation Promotes Colleen Kozak to Chief Human Resources Officer

Ms. Kozak joined the company in 2015, as Vice President, Human Resources and holds 25 years of significant experience. Prior to joining SP+, she was the Head of HR for Retail Stores at Sears Holdings Company and subsequently was an HR Consulting Director at CNA Financial. In her new role as CHRO, Ms. Kozak oversees the company’s entire human resources organization.

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), North America’s leading provider of parking, transportation and mobility-related services, today announced the appointment of Colleen Kozak as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), where she now serves as a member of the company’s Executive Team, reporting directly to Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer. She replaces Gerry Klaisle, who is transitioning from his position as Chief Administrative Officer prior to his retirement at the end of the year.

“Colleen is a results-focused leader who brings a multi-faceted skillset and fresh perspective to our executive management team,” commented Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer for SP+. “Her motivating leadership style and passion toward developing programs that set employees up to succeed make her the right person to drive our HR initiatives across North America.”

Ms. Kozak earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Organizational Behavior from the University of Illinois. She is based at the SP+ Corporate Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

