 

SP Plus Corporation Promotes Colleen Kozak to Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 22:10  |  43   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), North America’s leading provider of parking, transportation and mobility-related services, today announced the appointment of Colleen Kozak as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), where she now serves as a member of the company’s Executive Team, reporting directly to Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer. She replaces Gerry Klaisle, who is transitioning from his position as Chief Administrative Officer prior to his retirement at the end of the year.

Ms. Kozak joined the company in 2015, as Vice President, Human Resources and holds 25 years of significant experience. Prior to joining SP+, she was the Head of HR for Retail Stores at Sears Holdings Company and subsequently was an HR Consulting Director at CNA Financial. In her new role as CHRO, Ms. Kozak oversees the company’s entire human resources organization.

“Colleen is a results-focused leader who brings a multi-faceted skillset and fresh perspective to our executive management team,” commented Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer for SP+. “Her motivating leadership style and passion toward developing programs that set employees up to succeed make her the right person to drive our HR initiatives across North America.”

Ms. Kozak earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Organizational Behavior from the University of Illinois. She is based at the SP+ Corporate Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel
Senior Communications Manager
jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102

IMAGE: Colleen Kozak, Chief Human Resources Officer at SP+
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2ba2c01-b85c-4092 ...


SP Plus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
SP Plus Corporation Commences Parking Operations with Touchless Technologies & Plan to Install New Equipment at Laredo International Airport