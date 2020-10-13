 

Disclosure of received notification of Norges Bank

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 October 2020

Disclosure of received notification of Norges Bank 

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank.

Notification of Norges Bank

  • On 12 October 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 9 October 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.
9 October 2020    
Voting rights 2,147,866 2.98%
Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 19,729 0.03%
Total number of voting rights 2,167,595 3.00%

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com





