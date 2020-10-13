Disclosure of received notification of Norges Bank
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 October 2020
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank.
- On 12 October 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 9 October 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.
|9 October 2020
|Voting rights
|2,147,866
|2.98%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|19,729
|0.03%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,167,595
|3.00%
- The notification of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
