 

Loop Signs Contract With Leading UK Based SG-retail to Expand Loop's Services Into the UK and European 3.55 Trillion Euro Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, announces the signing of a referral agreement with leading UK-based SG-retail to expand Loop's services and products into the UK and Europe. SG-retail, led by retail industry veteran Steve Gray, will assist Loop with its efforts to establish a strong presence in Europe and take advantage of recent momentum in the US and Canada.

LOOP POISED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SG-retail ESTABLISHED NETWORK OF RETAIL ADVISORY AND MARKETING CLIENTS INCLUDING SUPERMARKETS, FASHION BRANDS, AND SPECIALTY RETAILERS

SG-retail is led by Steve Gray, a CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) expert and globally recognized leading innovator in customer loyalty, CRM data analytics, and personalization in the retail sector.

SG-retail has worked with many of the world's leading retailers and consumer brands to grow "customer engagement" by providing digital marketing, go-to-market strategy and consulting support, "big data" insight and analytics, mobile marketing, content, loyalty & CRM advisory services. 

SG-retail supports clients with solution partners like Loop Insights that have a unique capability, data, or IP that can help create value for customers and shareholders. Loop will become part of SG-retail's leading-edge technology partner list that helps its clients engage more effectively with their customers. SG-retail will introduce and resell Loop's services to clients that include many of the world's leading brands as follows:

Retailers - Virgin Megastores, Tesco, Kroger, Sephora, Sainsbury, Asda, Morrisons, John Lewis, Waitrose, Boots, Woolworths, Coles, Petrovich, Esprit, and Net-a-Porter 

Consumer Brands - P&G, PepsiCo, Barilla, HBOS, British Gas, Rank, Paddy Power Betfair, The AA, and Sky

Loyalty & Rewards Programs - British Airways/Avios, Tesco Clubcard, Nectar, Club Carrefour, Esprit Friends, Boots Advantage Card & Quidco.

Steve Gray, Managing Director of SG-retail, states, "The timing for this could not be any better as our retail and brand clients across Europe are desperately searching for just the type of innovative retail solutions that Rob and his team at Loop have built. From AI-based retail insights and analytics to consumer engagement and safety-focused reopening technologies such as Loop's contactless solutions with venue tracing. I believe that Loop is well-positioned to turn a lot of heads and gain a substantial market share in Europe, and I am thrilled to assist these efforts, as our clients will no doubt quickly see the power of Loop just as I have, and I expect we will make great traction here in Europe."

