 

Victoria Gold Eagle Gold Mine Q3 2020 Production Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) announces third quarter 2020 gold production of 35,312 ounces and gold revenue of C$ 80 million at an average realized price of US$ 1,886 per ounce of gold.

Mr. John McConnell, President and CEO commented, “This has been another strong quarter for operations at Eagle particularly given the increased challenges of ramping up a new mine during the unprecedented conditions related to COVID-19. There were no Lost Time Incidents during the quarter and we have achieved a very impressive 2.7 million hours LTI free. Effective health protection measures put in place have safeguarded employees and local residents and enabled mine operations to continue, with no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at site. Our first quarter of Commercial Production included record tonnes mined including ore and waste, tonnes stacked on the heap leach pad and gold production and sales. We are in the late stages of operational ramp-up and the team has done a commendable job in identifying and rectifying the few remaining bottlenecks. This will place us in a good position to continue to increase production in Q4 2020 and into 2021.”

Eagle Operational Highlights:

  Q3 2020
Ore Mined (000’s of tonnes) 2,077
Waste Mined (000’s of tonnes) 4,330
Ore Stacked (000’s of tonnes) 1,913
Ore Stacked Grade (gold grams per tonne, “g/t”) 0.86
Gold Production (ounces) 35,312
Gold Sales (ounces)1 32,029
Revenue from Gold Sales (C$ millions) 80
Average Realized Price (US$/ounce of gold sold)2 1,886

1. Gold Sales and Revenue from Gold Sales do not include royalty ounces delivered to Osisko Gold Royalties.
2. Average Realized Price per ounce is a non-IFRS performance measure and is calculated by dividing the Revenue from Gold Sales by the number of ounces sold for the period. Hedging gains/losses are considered a financial transaction and are not included in Average Realized Price.

Mining and processing activities continued to ramp up toward full production during the third quarter of 2020. Total tonnes mined were above forecast while ore mined was lower than forecast due to bottlenecks being resolved within the processing circuit. This allowed the mine to utilize available resources to advance waste stripping to ease future ore release requirements. Tonnes stacked on the heap leach pad increased during Q3 2020 however, total tonnes stacked and resultant gold production was lower than forecast. Importantly, both gold grade and metallurgical recoveries are reconciling well against the Eagle reserve model and a significant gold inventory is building on the heap leach pad.

Seite 1 von 3
Victoria Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
GOLDINVEST-Video: Sitka Gold - Das Management setzt voll auf Erfolg
30.09.20
Victoria Gold schliesst Sekundärangebot von Orion für Aktienplatzierung über 57,5 Millionen Dollar erfolgreich ab
30.09.20
Victoria Gold Announces that Orion has Completed its $57.5 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering
27.09.20
Neue Chancen tun sich auf!: Mining News KW 39-2020
21.09.20
Endeavour Silver-Victoria Gold: Personalveränderung und Auftragsvergabe sowie Änderungen der Aktienstruktur
17.09.20
Osisko Gold Royalties ist top!: Viertgrößtes Royalty und Streaming Unternehmen der Welt gibt Gas und zahlt quartalsweise Dividende
16.09.20
Victoria Gold Corp. und Orion Mine Finance kündigen Zweitplatzierung einer garantierten Transaktion in Höhe von 50 Millionen CAD an
15.09.20
Victoria Gold Corp. and Orion Mine Finance Announce C$50 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
1.703
Victoria Gold drills 274.3 m of 2.5 g/t Au at Cove