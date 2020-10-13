TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) announces third quarter 2020 gold production of 35,312 ounces and gold revenue of C$ 80 million at an average realized price of US$ 1,886 per ounce of gold.



Mr. John McConnell, President and CEO commented, “This has been another strong quarter for operations at Eagle particularly given the increased challenges of ramping up a new mine during the unprecedented conditions related to COVID-19. There were no Lost Time Incidents during the quarter and we have achieved a very impressive 2.7 million hours LTI free. Effective health protection measures put in place have safeguarded employees and local residents and enabled mine operations to continue, with no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at site. Our first quarter of Commercial Production included record tonnes mined including ore and waste, tonnes stacked on the heap leach pad and gold production and sales. We are in the late stages of operational ramp-up and the team has done a commendable job in identifying and rectifying the few remaining bottlenecks. This will place us in a good position to continue to increase production in Q4 2020 and into 2021.”