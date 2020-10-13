A resilient 3rd quarter

In euros 2020 2019 Change Turnover for the 1st half year

(from 1st January to 30th June) 15,845,462 17,223,966 -8.0% Turnover for the 3rd quarter

(from 1st July to 30th September) 8,091,147 8,132,508 -0.5% Turnover over 9 months

(from 1st January to 30th September) 23,936,609 25,356,474 -5.6%

Over the 3rd quarter of 2020, consolidated turnover for IGE+XAO is 8,091,147 euros, a level which is comparable to that of the previous financial period (-0.5%). In a context that is still highly marked by the health crisis, this good trend is mainly the result of the momentum in Major Accounts combined with good resistance in SME/SMI activities although the sales model via subscriptions is accelerating. Over the first nine months, turnover reached 23,936,609 euros.

From an R&D and product standpoint, and despite the Covid19 crisis, substantial efforts continue to be deployed on the integration of new technologies, in particular concerning the Cloud and 3D modelling. In parallel, the Group is preparing the launching of major versions of its flagship software, SEE Electrical and SEE Electrical Expert.

While remaining attentive to the changes in the economic and health situation, IGE+XAO, backed with its results and its solid fundamentals, intends to continue its market plan focussing on accelerating international development, strong R&D investment et a high level of profitability.

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 34 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field.

For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

