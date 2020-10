Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for October 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.015 per common share to be paid on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2020.



These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.