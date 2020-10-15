 

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Drives Implementation of Its 'Shape the Future' Efficiency Program Forward

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2020, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Drives Implementation of Its 'Shape the Future' Efficiency Program Forward

15.10.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH EMPLOYEE COUNCIL
  • SOME 1,200 JOB CUTS MAINLY IN ADMINISTRATIVE DEPARTMENTS AND NON-OPERATIONAL FUNCTIONS OF THE BUSINESS DIVISIONS BY THE END OF 2022
  • STAFF REDUCTION IN GERMANY TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN A SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE MANNER WITH NO FORCED LAYOFFS
  • ANNUAL SAVINGS TARGET OF € 250 MILLION FROM THE END OF 2022 CONFIRMED

Munich, October 15, 2020 - Wacker Chemie AG is moving forward with "Shape the Future," its efficiency program initiated last November. The Munich-based chemical company announced today that company management and employee representatives have agreed on a framework for the planned job cutbacks. In this regard, some 1,000 jobs in total will go in Germany by the end of 2022. The job cuts will affect mainly WACKER's administrative departments and the indirect and non-operational functions of its business divisions. In addition, 200 jobs will be cut back at international sites.

The layoffs in Germany are to be implemented exclusively with socially responsible and voluntary measures. These include retirement, phased retirement or severance agreements. The recently reached agreement excludes forced layoffs.

Moreover, it was decided that qualified trainees will continue to be taken over. The company is thereby making an important contribution toward offering young people an attractive career perspective after they have completed their training. This policy also secures WACKER's access to well-qualified young professionals in future.

The company confirmed that by reducing non-personnel costs and the scope of internal services, and slimming down the organization, it will achieve its annual savings goal of € 250 million by the end of 2022. Half the total amount is accounted for by non-personnel costs and the other half by personnel costs. WACKER is expecting non-personnel-cost savings of over € 50 million this year. In 2021, the amount saved is likely to exceed € 100 million. Significant savings in personnel costs are not expected before next year.

Seite 1 von 3
Wacker Chemie Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger erschließt mit der hohen Leistungsdichte seiner Brennstoffzellentechnologie die ...
Algooo: die einzigartige Kombination aus Wertpapier-Suchmaschine und individuellem Vergleichsportal
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg in H1 2020 trotz COVID-19-Pandemie
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector With Rising Demand
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER treibt Umsetzung seines Effizienzprogramms &
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER treibt Umsetzung seines Effizienzprogramms „Zukunft gestalten' voran
08:20 Uhr
LYNX: Wacker Chemie: Ein tiefer Griff in die Hoffnungs-Kiste
14.10.20
DZ BANK stuft WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Kaufen'
13.10.20
Wacker Chemie: Optimismus - Investition 100 Mio. USD in China.
13.10.20
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER erweitert Produktionskapazitäten für Polymerprodukte in Nanjing (deutsch)
13.10.20
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER erweitert Produktionskapazitäten für Polymerprodukte in Nanjing
13.10.20
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Expands Capacity for Polymer Products at Nanjing
07.10.20
UBS belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Buy'
02.10.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Ziel für Wacker Chemie - 'Outperform'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.07.20
2.585
Wacker - die langfristige Erfolgsstory im MDAX!
29.01.20
2
Wacker Chemie: Neues Kursziel nach den Zahlen