 

G1 Therapeutics to Present Data on Trilaciclib at North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that four presentations highlighting the myelopreservation benefits of trilaciclib and its ability to reduce the need for reactive interventions will be featured at the North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC) being held October 16-17. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class investigational therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer treated with chemotherapy.

G1 abstract titles are below; more details are available on the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) website

Title: Trilaciclib reduces the need for growth factors and red blood cell transfusions to manage chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression
Oral Presentation/Abstract Number: OA03.08
Presenter: Renata Ferrarotto, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Title: Trilaciclib has myelopreservation benefits in patients with small cell lung cancer treated with chemotherapy, irrespective of age
Poster Number: MO01.40
Authors: J. Thaddeus Beck, Highlands Oncology Group, Fayetteville, AR, et al

Title: Using an exploratory composite endpoint to evaluate the myelopreservation benefits of trilaciclib in patients with small cell lung cancer
Poster Number: MO01.41
Authors: Janakiraman Subramanian, Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute/University of Missouri, Kansas City, MO, et al

Title: Myelopreservation with trilaciclib regardless of risk of chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia and/or anemia/red blood cell transfusions
Poster Number: MO01.42
Authors: Maen Hussein, Florida Cancer Specialists, Leesburg, FL, et al

About Trilaciclib
Trilaciclib is a first-in-class FDA-designated "Breakthrough Therapy" designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer who are treated with chemotherapy. Positive data have been reported from four randomized trials – three in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and one in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). The FDA accepted our New Drug Application (NDA) for trilaciclib for SCLC patients being treated with chemotherapy and granted Priority Review in August 2020 with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 15, 2021. We plan to begin a Phase 3 trial in colorectal cancer in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, we have a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative to evaluate trilaciclib in a randomized, investigational treatment arm for the ongoing I-SPY 2 TRIAL for neoadjuvant treatment of locally advanced breast cancer.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Investors:
Jeff Macdonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com

Media:
Christine Rogers
G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
984-365-2819
crogers@g1therapeutics.com


