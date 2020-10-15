 

Lantronix Brings Advanced AI and Machine Learning to Smart Cameras With New Open-Q 610 µSOM Based on the Powerful Qualcomm QCS610 System on Chip (SOC)

Now Available, Open-Q 610 Delivers High-Resolution Camera Capabilities, On-Device AI Processing and Native Ethernet Interface

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced the availability of its new Lantronix Open-Q 610 μSOM based on the powerful Qualcomm QCS610 System on Chip (SOC). This micro System on Module (µSOM) is designed for connected visual intelligence applications with high-resolution camera capabilities, on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing and native Ethernet interface.

“Our long and successful relationship with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to deliver powerful micro SOM solutions that can accelerate IoT design and implementation, empowering innovators to create IoT applications that go beyond hardware and enable their wildest dreams,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix.

The new Lantronix ultra-compact (50mm x 25mm), production-ready Open-Q 610 μSOM is based on the powerful Qualcomm QCS610 SOC, the latest in the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform lineup targeting smart cameras with edge computing. Delivering up to 50 percent improved AI performance than the previous generation as well as image signal processing and sensor processing capabilities, it is designed to bring smart camera technology, including powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning features formerly only available to high-end devices, into mid-tier camera segments, including smart cities, commercial and enterprise, homes and vehicles. 

Bringing Advanced AI and Machine Learning to Smart Camera Application

Created to bring advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to smart cameras in multiple vertical markets, the Open-Q 610 µSOM is designed for developers seeking to innovate new products utilizing the latest vision and AI edge capabilities, such as smart connected cameras, video conference systems, machine vision and robotics. With the Open-Q 610 µSOM, developers gain a pre-tested, pre-certified, production-ready computing module that reduces risk and expedites innovative product development.

