Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800 - 353 - 6461 . International callers may dial 334-323-0501. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.