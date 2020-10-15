CareDx to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 201-493-6725 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13711048. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: www.CareDx.com.