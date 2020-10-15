PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 54 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share, payable Dec. 11 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.

Through the work of dedicated employees who partner with customers every day to create mutual value, PPG has raised its annual dividend payout for 48 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company’s 489th consecutive dividend payment.