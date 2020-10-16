Celanese Announces Price Increases on Engineered Materials Product Lines and Grades

The price increase will be effective November 1, 2020, or as contracts otherwise allow, and is due to a significant demand increase for the Company’s specialty polymer products.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces it will increase prices by up to 10 percent on its engineered materials product portfolio globally.

Celanese is a leading supplier of engineered materials and the only supplier with global production facilities providing local supply to all regions of the world. Celanese continues to support its customers globally with a growing specialty portfolio of engineering polymers and functionalized grades. The company is committed to enhancing its specialty product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in compounding assets, technologies, and product and application expertise.

Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.

