 

Celanese Announces Price Increases on Engineered Materials Product Lines and Grades

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces it will increase prices by up to 10 percent on its engineered materials product portfolio globally.

The price increase will be effective November 1, 2020, or as contracts otherwise allow, and is due to a significant demand increase for the Company’s specialty polymer products.

Celanese is a leading supplier of engineered materials and the only supplier with global production facilities providing local supply to all regions of the world. Celanese continues to support its customers globally with a growing specialty portfolio of engineering polymers and functionalized grades. The company is committed to enhancing its specialty product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in compounding assets, technologies, and product and application expertise.

Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

