 

Orange total number of shares and voting rights at September 30th, 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 17:50  |  37   |   |   

16th October 2020

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/2020 2,660,056,599 10,090,654 3,098,734,241 3,088,643,587
02/29/2020 2,660,056,599 9,432,570 3,098,706,376 3,089,273,806
03/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1,341,680 3,098,545,425 3,097,203,745
04/30/2020 2,660,056,599 1,391,483 3,098,828,643 3,097,437,160
05/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1,340,829 3,098,828,643 3,097,487,814
06/30/2020 2,660,056,599 1,778,037 3,101,583,388 3,099,795,351
07/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1,865,391 3,101,583,388 3,099,717,997
08/31/2020 2,660,056,599 2,495,245 3,101,583,388 3,099,088,143
09/30/2020 2,660,056,599        3,185,172 3,101,583,388 3,098,398,216

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights


Attachment


ORANGE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset ...
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
AMD to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
Aequus Extends Commercial Agreement for Specialty Product Tacrolimus IR in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Communiqué: Orange announces the results of its tender offer to repurchase its Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes
14.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt Orange auf 'Neutral'
13.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt Orange auf 'Neutral'
09.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
07.10.20
Communiqué - Orange prices its 700 million euro, undated, 8-year non-call, deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes
24.09.20
DZ BANK belässt Orange auf 'Kaufen'
22.09.20
Communqué: Orange - Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract
21.09.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Fünf Neue im EuroStoxx 50 - Eine Änderung im Stoxx 50

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.05.20
9
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Orange enttäuscht Anleger kurzfristig - Kursverluste