SEB Provides Further Update on Strategic Financing Transaction

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) announces that it is continuing to work on completing the Company’s $20,000,000 strategic financing transaction by way of a private placement of a convertible debenture, which financing is being provided by a large strategic investor. The principal amount of the convertible debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share. The proceeds of the financing will be used to repay term indebtedness of the Company. The financing was initially announced by press release dated November 5, 2019 and most recently by press release dated September 18, 2020.



The completion of the strategic financing transaction has been delayed due to challenges and delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Company still expects to close the financing transaction coincident with the completion of an operating credit facility, which negotiations are in advanced stages.