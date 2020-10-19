 

XPhyto Announces Update on Contract Drug Delivery Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: IRW Press
19.10.2020, 09:05  |  58   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / OTCQB:XPHYF / FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company"), a next-generation bioscience company, is pleased to announce an update on its third-party contract development programs.

 

Over the past 12 months, XPhyto's wholly owned German subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor"), has developed an oral disintegrating film ("ODF") dosage formulation for a major European generic drug company. In Q3 2020, Vektor completed manufacturing of ODF clinical trial materials which will now be delivered for clinical evaluation. Due to confidentiality provisions between Vektor and its client, further information cannot be provided at this time.

 

Vektor's ODF platform technology is designed to quickly adjust the formulation to various active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs"). Following a scientific concept, the properties of the ODF can be varied in Vektor's lab, to form an effective dosage formulation, meeting the client's needs. The concept is based on the target drug and the desired dosage profile in order to control the mechanical properties of the ODF as well as its disintegration and drug release properties.

 

"Our ODF drug delivery platform provides a fast-track opportunity to bring new drug formulations to market," said Prof. Dr. Thomas Beckert, Vektor's managing director. "XPhyto is developing a pipeline of new dosage formulations based on approved APIs but Vektor is also working for drug companies as a development and manufacturing partner. Vektor can provide its clients with a versatile and rapidly adjustable ODF and transdermal dosage platform to create new delivery options for generic and non-generic APIs."

 

Over the past decade, Vektor has worked extensively for major and emerging drug companies to develop new and innovative dosage formulations based on Vektor's ODF and transdermal drug delivery platforms. Contract work has included generic dosage formulations for Fentanyl, Rivastigmine, Clonidine, and Rotigotine, as well as novel non-generic active formulations for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, restless leg syndrome, incontinence, local pain and abuse-resistant pain medications.

Seite 1 von 3
XPhyto Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pensana Rare Earths: Explorationsprogramme bei Coola in vollem Gange
Canadian GoldCamps Corp. übernimmt Central Newfoundland Gold Belt-Konzessionen; ernennt Keats zum ...
Ximen führt derzeit Bohrungen bei Providence durch: Jüngste Probenergebnisse ergaben bis zu 25 Unzen Silber pro Tonne
Zinc8 Energy Solutions meldet Grundsatzabkommen mit SmartConsult, einem australischen ...
XPhyto informiert über seine Auftragsentwicklungsprogramme für Medikamentenverabreichungssysteme
XPhyto Announces Update on Contract Drug Delivery Programs
Softlab9 unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung zur Übernahme von Kosan Medical - Lieferant und ...
Black Tusk erweitert Konzessionsgebiet Lorrain in Abitibi (Quebec) um neue Schürfrechte
Titel
Sirona Biochem unterzeichnet Vertrag mit weltweit agierendem Pharmaunternehmen für klinische ...
“Eine transformative Entwicklung ”: Videobotschaft von Taats CEO mit Einzelheiten zu möglichen Gelegenheiten mit Hongkonger ...
„Füllen der Pipeline“: Erste Lieferung von ca. 9.000 Taat-Kartons soll vor Ende November in Ohio ankommen, zusätzliche ...
"Dean of the Industry": Kit Dietz, in Ohio ansässige Ikone des Großhandelsvertriebs und ehemaliges Board-Mitglied von ...
Klinische Kosmetikstudie von Innocan Pharma: 90 % Faltenreduktion nach Anwendung des Premium-CBD-Gesichtsserums SHIR
Nano One Materials: Durchbruch bei Batterielebensdauer mit kobaltfreien Hochspannungsmaterialien
WPD Pharmaceuticals betraut neuen Chief Medical Officer mit der Leitung von Phase-I- und ...
OceanaGold kündigt erste dauerhafte Entlassungen auf Didipio an
Drone Delivery kündigt Teilnahme an einem Forschungsprojekt mit der University of Toronto und der ...
Mawson schließt Joint Venture für Whroo Goldfield im australischen Bundesstaat Victoria
Titel
„Vergangenheit, Gegenwart, Zukunft“: CEO von Taat skizziert nächste Schritte von Beyond Tobacco in neuem Unternehmensvideo
Piedmont Lithium unterzeichnet Verkaufsvertrag mit Tesla
Tabakwaren-Großhändler aus Ohio erteilt Erstauftrag über Beyond Tobacco von Taat
Evergold übertrifft die angestrebte Harte-Dollar-Finanzierung mit dem Abschluss der 1. Tranche in ...
Halo liefert Update zu Bophelo Bioscience
Halo berichtet über die Aussendung des Rundschreibens und die geplante Nominierung für das Board ...
XPhyto informiert über den aktuellen Stand seiner Programme zur Verabreichung oral auflösbarer ...
Sirona Biochem unterzeichnet Vertrag mit weltweit agierendem Pharmaunternehmen für klinische ...
Thoughtful Brands schließt Privatplatzierung in Höhe von $ 600.000 ab
Taat meldet den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 6,75 Mio. CAD bei einer Gruppe von ...
Titel
Marc Davis berichtet: XPhyto: Der „Königsweg“ der Medikamentenverabreichung
Marc Davis berichtet: Vergleich von COVID-19-Testkits: Sona vs. XPhyto
XPhyto Therapeutics beginnt mit Forschungs- und Entwicklungsprogrammen für Infektionskrankheiten
Marc Davis berichtet: Warum XPhyto alle anderen outperformt
Oettinger Brauerei unterzeichnet exklusive Vereinbarung mit XPhyto für cannabishaltige Getränke
Amex nimmt im Rahmen eines regionalen Erkundungsbohrprogramms bei Perron mehrere neue Goldziele ins ...
Metals Tech Limited - Vierteljährlicher Tätigkeitsbericht Dezember 2019
Halo Labs meldet sein Geschäftsergebnis für das 3. Quartal 2019
NetCents Technology kündigt tägliche Zahlungsabwicklung für Händler an
NetCents Technology engagiert Investment Bank

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:06 Uhr
XPhyto informiert über seine Auftragsentwicklungsprogramme für Medikamentenverabreichungssysteme
12.10.20
Nebenwerte: Biotech im Fokus in der Krise
22.09.20
XPhyto informiert über den aktuellen Stand seiner Programme zur Verabreichung oral auflösbarer Arzneimittel
22.09.20
XPhyto Announces Update on Oral Thin Film Drug Delivery Programs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
204
XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München