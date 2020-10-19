XPhyto Announces Update on Contract Drug Delivery Programs

Over the past 12 months, XPhyto's wholly owned German subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor"), has developed an oral disintegrating film ("ODF") dosage formulation for a major European generic drug company. In Q3 2020, Vektor completed manufacturing of ODF clinical trial materials which will now be delivered for clinical evaluation. Due to confidentiality provisions between Vektor and its client, further information cannot be provided at this time.

Vektor's ODF platform technology is designed to quickly adjust the formulation to various active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs"). Following a scientific concept, the properties of the ODF can be varied in Vektor's lab, to form an effective dosage formulation, meeting the client's needs. The concept is based on the target drug and the desired dosage profile in order to control the mechanical properties of the ODF as well as its disintegration and drug release properties.

"Our ODF drug delivery platform provides a fast-track opportunity to bring new drug formulations to market," said Prof. Dr. Thomas Beckert, Vektor's managing director. "XPhyto is developing a pipeline of new dosage formulations based on approved APIs but Vektor is also working for drug companies as a development and manufacturing partner. Vektor can provide its clients with a versatile and rapidly adjustable ODF and transdermal dosage platform to create new delivery options for generic and non-generic APIs."

Over the past decade, Vektor has worked extensively for major and emerging drug companies to develop new and innovative dosage formulations based on Vektor's ODF and transdermal drug delivery platforms. Contract work has included generic dosage formulations for Fentanyl, Rivastigmine, Clonidine, and Rotigotine, as well as novel non-generic active formulations for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, restless leg syndrome, incontinence, local pain and abuse-resistant pain medications.