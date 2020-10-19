 

IDEX Biometrics Receives Production Order from Zwipe as the Roll-Out of Biometric Cards Accelerates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 10:09  |  43   |   |   

Oslo, Norway, 19 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received an order for 300,000 units from its partner Zwipe, a leading biometric fintech company.

The order, of 300,000 units, of IDEX’s TrustedBio fingerprint sensors, will support the roll-out of Zwipe’s Pay ONE platform to a growing list of smart card manufacturers and card issuers in Europe, the Americas and Asia. A Pay ONE platform deployment, with IDEX’s next generation fingerprint sensor, will be among the best performing and most cost-effective biometric payment card solutions in the marketplace.

This marks the first commercial order since the two companies signed a Channel Partner Agreement earlier in 2020. 

“We are delighted to receive this sizeable order. The order is a very encouraging start to our recent partnership with Zwipe. We, and Zwipe, firmly believe the combination of the Pay ONE platform with IDEX’s TrustedBio sensor is a leading solution just as the market for biometric smart cards begins to ramp up,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. Vince added “We look forward to a long term and mutually beneficial partnership”

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark
The wordmark "IDEX”, and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


IDEX Biometrics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to own Atlantic ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Production Orders for Current and Next Generation Fingerprint Sensors from Dongwoon Anatech
15.10.20
IDEX Biometrics Submits Registration Statement to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to Facilitate a Nasdaq Listing of American Depositary Shares
07.10.20
Payment Veteran Thomas M. Quindlen Joins the Board of IDEX Biometrics
04.10.20
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
23.09.20
Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio Fingerprint Sensors and Biometric Solutions
21.09.20
Presentation material – IDEX Biometrics at ABG Sundal Collier 18 Sep 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
13
biometrische Zahlungskarte