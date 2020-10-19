 

HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires remaining 25.1% of WEBfactory GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 11:00  |  60   |   |   

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ), has acquired the remaining 25.1% of all shares in the German company WEBfactory GmbH.

WEBfactory is a leading provider of web-based software solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. With 35 employees and customers mainly in Europe, WEBfactory is primarily known for its i4 suite of software products. The i4 portfolio addresses IIoT-related customer challenges such as data collection, analysis and visualization of industrial processes.

“When we acquired 74,9% of WEBfactory back in 2019, we wanted to add a competent and future proof software dimension to HMS’ offering” says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks. “Since then, we closed several important deals related to the i4 software, especially for energy management of industrial manufacturing. It is a great technology with high potential, but our business model with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) takes time to ramp up with industrial customers. We are now entering a new phase when we continue to invest in the technology, targeting to win new key customers. As 100% owners we can do these investments with a long-term ambition to grow and integrate the software business within HMS Networks”.

Bernhard Böhrer, founder of WEBfactory, says “With HMS we have been able to create a new solid base to grow from and I am confident that WEBfactory is in very good hands with HMS as 100% owners”.

The acquisition will have no impact on HMS’ earnings per share in 2020 and a limited positive impact in 2021. 

For more information, please contact:
 Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983


HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and IntesisTM brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

 

Attachment


HMS Networks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: BUSINESS REVIEW FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
HMS Networks Capital Markets Day 2020
07.10.20
Invitation to HMS Networks’ third quarter conference call
01.10.20
HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires a majority of Procentec B.V.
28.09.20
Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)