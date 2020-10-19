DATA443 ACQUIRES ALL ASSETS OF INTELLYWP-LEADING ITALY-BASED WORDPRESS PLUG-IN DEVELOPER COMPANY

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the intellectual property rights and assets of IntellyWP (“IWP”) ( https://intellywp.com/ ), an Italy-based developer that produces WordPress plug-ins that enhance the overall user experience for webmaster and end users.

Adds to Growing Privacy Portfolio with Proven Plug-in Insertion Technology for Existing Privacy Assets like Global Privacy Manager for GDPR & CCPA

The acquisition has closed, and all assets have been transferred. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

What is it:

IWP is a leading purveyor of user experience enhancement products to webmasters for the world’s largest content management platform – WordPress.

IWP suite of plug-ins has more than 157,000 active installations worldwide and over 1.3 million downloads.

Tracking Code Manager allows the web admin to manage all their tracking codes, conversion pixels, and SaaS scripts in one simple manager.

Inline Related Posts automatically injects related posts boxes inside the user’s articles, boosting page views and decreasing the bounce rate.

Custom Audiences Enhancer boosts Facebook Custom Audiences with behavioral and e-commerce tracking.

Other plug-ins acquired as part of the transaction include Evergreen Countdown Timer, Welcome Bar, and Post’s Footer Manager.

Why it matters:

IWP’s thoughtful approach to user experience matches Data443’s ethos to Data Privacy management developed in its leading products – including Global Privacy Manager and its existing suite of WordPress Frameworks for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD.

Acquisition includes intellectual property, thousands of existing customers, and partner integrations. IWP has become a leader in the thoughtful, unobtrusive management of user behavior and experience management into what is arguably the go-to web-publishing tool on the market today, resulting in a large following in the WP space.

The IWP technology will increase Data443's overall user experience footprint as it is applied to other select company assets. By adding privacy capabilities - such as those found in GPM - on top of IWP's proven insertion methodology, Data443 continues to lockdown its greenfield capture within that space.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “In plain, non-technical language, the acquisition of IWP represents a tremendous opportunity for us to add hundreds of thousands of active users, and thousands of paying customers, to our robust customer base. It also serves to support our mission to the open source community to provide greater options for privacy and governance.”