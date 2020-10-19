 

Press Statement

Amsterdam, 19 October 2020

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, has been informed by Euronext Amsterdam that Euronext Amsterdam is coping with technical issues that prevents Euronext Amsterdam to provide an accurate closing price for JDE Peet’s today. Euronext Amsterdam informed the company that the ultimate correct closing share price for JDE Peet’s on Monday 19 October is expected to be very close to the previous closing price of EUR 33.60.

Enquiries

Media
Michael Orr (EN) | Nathalie Rolland (FR)
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
Robin.Jansen@JDEcoffee.com

 

About JDE Peet’s
JDE Peet’s is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, serving approximately 130 billion cups of coffee and tea in the financial year ended 31 December 2019 in more than 100 developed and emerging countries. With a portfolio of more than 50 leading global, regional and local coffee and tea brands, JDE Peet’s offers an extensive range of high-quality and innovative coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs across markets, consumer preferences and price levels. In 2019, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.9 billion and had on average 21,255 employees worldwide. The JDE Peet’s global portfolio includes: Jacobs, Peet’s, L’OR, Senseo, Tassimo and Ti Ora. For more information please visit JDE Peet’s website.

