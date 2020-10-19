 

CooperSurgical and NYU Langone Fertility Center Announce Study Data Showing Significant Increase in Ongoing Pregnancy and Live Birth Rates with Genetic Test Using Artificial Intelligence (PGTai 2.0 platform) for Patients Undergoing IVF

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020   

Data from NYU Langone Fertility Center Study Presented at American Society of Reproductive Medicine Annual Meeting

TRUMBULL, Conn. and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperSurgical and NYU Langone Fertility Center (NYULFC), part of The Prelude Network, announced today independent study results demonstrating increased ongoing pregnancy and live birth rates associated with the use of CooperSurgical's PGTai 2.0 technology to screen embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF).1 This single-center study was conducted by NYULFC; and results were presented today at the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Virtual Scientific Congress.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) is performed on embryos produced through IVF; it provides genetic information to help identify embryos that are more likely to result in a successful pregnancy. PGTai 2.0 is an advancement in PGT-A testing that utilizes artificial intelligence to increase objectivity of this screening process.

“This research moves us an important step closer to our goal of increased live births, improved pregnancy outcomes and further reduction of multiples in pregnancy through greater confidence in single embryo transfer,” said James A. Grifo, M.D., Ph.D., Director, NYU Langone Fertility Center.

An estimated 48.5 million couples – approximately 15% of couples -- are affected by infertility worldwide.2 80,000 babies were born with IVF in 2017 in the United States3 and more than one million babies were born in the period 1987 to 2015 in the United States as a result of IVF.4  

“The study is a demonstration of CooperSurgical’s commitment to developing the most advanced technology in the field of genetic testing to advance reproductive medicine and help families,” said Tony Gordon, Vice President of Business Development, CooperGenomics. “By applying artificial intelligence in the PGTaism2.0 technology, we leverage mathematical algorithms derived from real-world data to achieve objective embryo assessment.”

About the Study
The retrospective study included data from more than 700 patients in the NYU Langone Fertility Center in New York, N.Y.

The study compared results from three next generation sequencing (NGS) genetic tests: Standard NGS, NGS with first generation artificial intelligence (PGTai 1.0 Technology Platform) and NGS with second generation artificial intelligence (PGTai 2.0 Technology Platform). The ongoing pregnancy and live birth rates significantly increased by a relative 13 percent in the PGTai 2.0 group as compared to subjective and prior methodologies.

