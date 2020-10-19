 

NuLegacy Commences Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 22:15  |  78   |   |   

To test the Rift Anticline as a Goldrush Analogue

RENO, Nev., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation (TSXV: NUG; OTCQB: NULGF) is pleased to report that drilling has commenced on the highly prospective Rift Anticline target at its flagship, 100% controlled1, 108-square-kilometer Red Hill gold property. To view this news release with all graphics displayed please link to: https://nulegacygold.com/news/news-releases/nulegacy-commences-drillin ...

The Red Hill property is located in Nevada's prolific Cortez gold trend, adjacent to three of the world’s largest high-grade Carlin-type gold depositsI, in one of the world's premier gold-mining jurisdictions.

The Rift Anticline is a buried anticline of Paleozoic carbonates identified as favourable for hosting large, high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits such as the 10 million-ounce 10 gram/tonne Goldrush deposit on trend 10 km northwest across West Pine (rift) Valley.I,II

'﻿Anticline' giants of the Cortez trend Graphic: https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6737/slide8.jpg

Mark Bradley, NuLegacy's Vice-President Exploration comments, "Our advanced structural modelling of the Rift Anticline is a very powerful exploration tool developed under the leadership of our District Geologist Charles Weakly, permitting us to prioritize our initial drilling efforts within the large, 5-6 sq. km Rift Anticline target area thus optimizing chances for early discovery."

During the past three years NuLegacy enrolled several former members of Barrick Gold’s highly successful2 exploration team beginning with Ed Cope as our Director of Exploration, Mark Bradley as VP Exploration and most particularly, Charles Weakly our District Geologist responsible for modelling and targeting.

Together with our existing team and advisors (Quinton Hennigh et al) they have substantially advanced the understanding of the Carlin-style gold systems of Nevada. Modeling of the geochemical, geophysical and drill data of the Rift Anticline has evolved to their being capable of projecting and targeting the probable gold-bearing Wenban Unit 5 horizon and major mineralization-controlling structures under the volcanic cover of the Rift Anticline.

On a district scale, the Rift Anticline target projects as an extension of Barrick Gold’s multimillion-ounce Goldrush gold deposit (hosted in an anticline), as illustrated below and in the linked video: https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6774/nug-flyover.mp4

Seite 1 von 4
NuLegacy Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
NuLegacy Receives Permit Approval