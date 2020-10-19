NuLegacy Commences Drilling

The Red Hill property is located in Nevada's prolific Cortez gold trend, adjacent to three of the world’s largest high-grade Carlin-type gold deposits I , in one of the world's premier gold-mining jurisdictions.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to report that drilling has commenced on the highly prospective Rift Anticline target at its flagship, 100% controlled, 108-square-kilometer Red Hill gold property.

The Rift Anticline is a buried anticline of Paleozoic carbonates identified as favourable for hosting large, high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits such as the 10 million-ounce 10 gram/tonne Goldrush deposit on trend 10 km northwest across West Pine (rift) Valley.I,II

'﻿Anticline' giants of the Cortez trend Graphic: https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6737/slide8.jpg

Mark Bradley, NuLegacy's Vice-President Exploration comments, "Our advanced structural modelling of the Rift Anticline is a very powerful exploration tool developed under the leadership of our District Geologist Charles Weakly, permitting us to prioritize our initial drilling efforts within the large, 5-6 sq. km Rift Anticline target area thus optimizing chances for early discovery."

During the past three years NuLegacy enrolled several former members of Barrick Gold’s highly successful2 exploration team beginning with Ed Cope as our Director of Exploration, Mark Bradley as VP Exploration and most particularly, Charles Weakly our District Geologist responsible for modelling and targeting.

Together with our existing team and advisors (Quinton Hennigh et al) they have substantially advanced the understanding of the Carlin-style gold systems of Nevada. Modeling of the geochemical, geophysical and drill data of the Rift Anticline has evolved to their being capable of projecting and targeting the probable gold-bearing Wenban Unit 5 horizon and major mineralization-controlling structures under the volcanic cover of the Rift Anticline.

On a district scale, the Rift Anticline target projects as an extension of Barrick Gold’s multimillion-ounce Goldrush gold deposit (hosted in an anticline), as illustrated below and in the linked video: https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6774/nug-flyover.mp4