 

LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Section in Popular Charlotte Community

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Highly Anticipated New Section at The Reserve at Canyon Hills is Now Open

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the opening of its newest section at The Reserve at Canyon Hills, one of their most desired communities in Charlotte.

At The Reserve at Canyon Hills, LGI Homes is offering an impressive collection of one- and two-story single family homes. These six spacious floor plans range in size from 1,316 square feet to 2,805 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes are designed with the needs of the customer in mind. Open floor plans, centrally located family rooms, private master suites, walk-in closets, lofts, large dining areas, formal rooms and professionally landscaped front yards are just a sampling of the highly sought-after design characteristics found at The Reserve at Canyon Hills. In addition, each and every home is equipped with LGI Homes’ distinctive CompleteHome package. This impressive package of upgrades includes features such as stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, covered outdoor living spaces and an enhanced landscaping package.

The Reserve at Canyon Hills is just ten miles from downtown Charlotte providing homeowners with easy access to fantastic shopping, a plethora of dining options and the area’s top employment opportunities. Additionally, this family-friendly community is home to a variety of onsite amenities including a community park that houses a children’s playground and a picnic pavilion.

Pricing for these new homes starts from the $230s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, The Reserve at Canyon Hills information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 895-2400 ext 365 to schedule a tour.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63990303-cf4b-4c51 ...


LGI Homes Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
LGI Homes, Inc. Announces Appreciation Bonus For Frontline Employees
06.10.20
LGI Homes Announces Opening of Three New Communities in Dallas-Fort Worth Market
06.10.20
LGI Homes Reports Record-Breaking September and Third Quarter 2020 Home Closings and Announces Plans to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
05.10.20
LGI Homes Reports Preliminary September 2020 Home Closings
01.10.20
LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Premier Birmingham Location
29.09.20
LGI Homes Announces Entrance into Bakersfield Market
24.09.20
LGI Homes expands presence and product offering in the Portland market with two new communities near Vancouver
22.09.20
LGI Homes Announces New Community Near Austin