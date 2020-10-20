Multi-Billion Dollar Operator Personal Cloud Opportunity Revealed by Synchronoss with Arthur D. Little

Market dynamics creating inflection point for operator personal cloud revenue growth potential

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) and Arthur D. Little reveal new analysis detailing that the total addressable market for personal cloud services will reach $8.9 billion by 2025 in the United States alone. The three key drivers of this trend are growth in mobile data generation and storage requirements, flat growth in free offerings by current market players, and continued evolution in personal cloud solution capabilities. The analysis shows that if the right strategy is adopted, the global personal cloud opportunity available to operators is valued between $15-$25 billion.



Personal cloud services provide for the storage of consumer data – photos, videos, documents and more – that can be accessed from any device. Telecoms operators today own only 1% of the U.S. personal cloud user base, giving them a tremendous growth opportunity. With smartphones as the primary place that people generate and store personal content, operators are in the driver’s seat as this market evolves and expands.